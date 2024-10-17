Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 244,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

