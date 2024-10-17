Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $58.28 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $58.28 million and $21.58 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 156,753,520 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,745,264.9342344. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37006704 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3362 active market(s) with $30,008,589.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

