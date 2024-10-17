XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s Why

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. 270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

XP Power Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

About XP Power

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.