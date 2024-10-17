Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 58,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 683,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

The firm has a market cap of $581.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,613.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

