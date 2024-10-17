Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

