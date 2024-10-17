XYO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $405,096.63 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $79.09 million and $405,096.63 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,885.73 or 1.00075397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00063223 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00598981 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $570,366.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.