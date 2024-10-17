Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 84,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 144,907 shares.The stock last traded at $5.86 and had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YRD

Yiren Digital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $497.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $205.93 million for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 90,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.