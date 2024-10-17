Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

IRWD opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $704.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,452 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $14,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after buying an additional 1,472,097 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.