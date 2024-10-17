ZClassic Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $499,576.39 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

