Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $10.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Decheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 3,070,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 970,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 399,745 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,581.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

