Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.36 ($0.04). Approximately 1,330,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,228,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Zephyr Energy Company Profile
Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.
