ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 405 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 174,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 218,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 100,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
