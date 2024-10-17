ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 938 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

TMO stock opened at $591.50 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $225.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.16.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

