ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 211.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $169.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.