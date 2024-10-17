ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $34.81 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $34,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROP opened at $560.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.48 and its 200 day moving average is $545.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

