ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

