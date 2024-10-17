ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $585.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.05. The company has a market capitalization of $504.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

