10,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NU by 102.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 427,013 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

NU opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

