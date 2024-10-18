11,471 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by CHB Investment Group LLC

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Nordson makes up about 1.6% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $256.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

