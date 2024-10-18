13,120 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 15.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in OLO by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in OLO by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 344,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.27. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $45,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,414 shares in the company, valued at $727,228.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $66,419.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 569,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,309.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $45,844.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,228.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,148 shares of company stock worth $554,425. 39.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

