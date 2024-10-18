16,105 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MKC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $80.49. 304,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,457. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated



McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

