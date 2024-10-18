2,240 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.34. 17,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,517. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.83.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

