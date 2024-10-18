3,443 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.78.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $217.46. 90,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,544. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average is $218.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.