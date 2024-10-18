50,771 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by CHB Investment Group LLC

CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 1.5% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

WRB opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

