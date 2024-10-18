796 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $272.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.73. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.