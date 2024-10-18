8,904 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Purchased by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

