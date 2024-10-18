A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

