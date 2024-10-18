Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,872 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 17,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

UBER stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.57. 3,677,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,993,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.