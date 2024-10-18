Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 49,060 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.45. The stock had a trading volume of 527,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $536.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.72.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

