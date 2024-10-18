Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 7.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $59,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.43. 149,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

