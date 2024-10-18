Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,895. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.