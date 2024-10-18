Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 694 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,322 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. 1,483,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

