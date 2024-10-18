Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

AAN stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $9,711,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,230,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

