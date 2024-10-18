ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. ABB had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABBNY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 68,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. ABB has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

