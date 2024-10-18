AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

AbbVie stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.