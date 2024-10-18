Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 577596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

