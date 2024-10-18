Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.62. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 65,932 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
