Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.62. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 65,932 shares.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 417.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 70,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

