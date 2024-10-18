Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 131.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $646.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 58,570.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

