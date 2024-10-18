Adam Eltoukhy Sells 9,308 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $471,357.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,093,141.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $425,085.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00.

IOT stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

