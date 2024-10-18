Addison Capital Co Acquires 18,363 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

