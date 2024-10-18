Addison Capital Co Has $1.69 Million Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Addison Capital Co grew its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Veralto by 41.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $113.05 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

