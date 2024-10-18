Addison Capital Co Purchases 8,260 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Addison Capital Co grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.16 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

