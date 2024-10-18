Addison Capital Co Sells 1,925 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

KGC stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

