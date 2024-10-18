Addison Capital Co Sells 483 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

