ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark increased their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ADENTRA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

ADENTRA Price Performance

Shares of ADEN opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. ADENTRA has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $45.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other ADENTRA news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $302,328.00. 10.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

