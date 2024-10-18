Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 1,530 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $496.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.72. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

