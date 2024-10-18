ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 59,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. ADT has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ADT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.