Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.14.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

