aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $280.42 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. aelf has a market capitalization of $280.42 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,687,356 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

