Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

